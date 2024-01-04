Tesco shoppers report issues across stores, website and app

Tesco appeared to suffer a major outage online and in-store on Thursday evening (4 January).

Customers trying to log in to shop online were met with a message that read: "There's a problem at our end, but we're trying to fix it right now. Sorry for any inconvenience. Please come back later and try again.

"Thanks for your patience."

Several social media users also claimed that they were unable to checkout - with one complaining that they "left empty-handed" after spending two hours shopping in-store.

"Can’t get into app or website to finish my shop," another X user said.

The website DownDetector saw a spike in reports of a Tesco outage shortly after 9pm.

At the time of publication, Tesco have not provided an update on social media.

The Independent has reached out to Tesco for comment.