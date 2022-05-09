Lawn and order: Burglar breaks into garden, mows lawn, steals lawnmower

Police in Texas are searching for a man who stole a lawnmower from a homeowner after cutting the victim’s grass with it.

Security footage released by the Port Arthur Police Department shows Marcus Hubbard strolling into a residential building and picking up the mower.

He proceeds to cut the grass in the front and back garden, before dragging the machine away as officers arrive at the scene.

Hubbard later abandoned the lawnmower in an alley before evading arrest.

