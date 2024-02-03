Driver choking on gum on Texas highway saved by police officer

A driver choking on a piece of chewing gum while travelling on a highway in Texas was saved by a police officer on Saturday, 13 January.

Officer Chad Stevens of Mansfield Police Department was driving on Interstate 20 near Fort Worth when he saw a driver with hazard lights on.

As the officer pulled up behind the car, a woman got out as she was choking.

Mr Stevens used the Heimlich manoeuvre to save the woman.

“Somebody swerved in front of me and I got scared... I had my hazards on for like 15 minutes just trying to breathe through the gum," the woman said.