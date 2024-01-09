At least 21 people were injured on Monday 8 January in an apparent gas leak explosion at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas.

Nobody was killed in the explosion and authorities are investigating the cause.

Video from the scene showed rubble in the street between two buildings with first responders on the scene, as smoke rises into the air.

According to Craig Trojacek, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, 26 hotel rooms were occupied by guests at the time of the incident.

He added that construction was going on in the building at the time, but it was not yet clear if that played any role in the explosion.