Tornado touches down in field as intense storms hit Texas

Storms ripped through parts of Texas on Friday (4 November), flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting dozens of people injured.

Footage shot south of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, shows the twister moving across the ground to create a spectacular sight.

“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, said after the extreme weather.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.