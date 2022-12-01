Four Buddhist monks in Thailand have been sent to rehab after testing positive for meth, leaving their temple empty.

The monks, including an abbot, are from a temple in Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan.

They were forced by police to take urine tests on Monday, 28 November, of which all of them failed.

The monks were then sent to a health clinic to undergo drug rehabilitation, local official Boonlert Thintapthai told Agency France-Presse.

“Nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making,” said the official.

Merit-making is performing good deeds or acts, such as donating food to monks.

