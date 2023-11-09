Dangers of deep frying Thanksgiving turkey demonstrated by Chicago Fire Department

The Chicago Fire Department has demonstrated the dangers of dropping a frozen turkey into a fryer without taking precautions, as they urged Americans to have a safe Thanksgiving.

“If your family is planning on a fried turkey, please do so safely,” the department wrote, sharing a video of their demonstration on social media.

“Never fry a turkey on your deck or in or near any structure such as a garage. Make sure your turkey is thawed and that the oil is at the appropriate temperature. Enjoy and stay safe.”