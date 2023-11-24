Police officers hand out turkey, not tickets, to drivers in Thanksgiving surprise

Police officers gave drivers a Thanksgiving surprise this week - by handing out free turkeys instead of tickets.

Every year, South Carolina’s Summerville Police Department pull over motorists to give them birds - not fines.

Footage shows drivers being pulled over and bursting into laughter and relief when handed a turkey instead of a ticket.

The annual week-long event called “Turkey, no Ticket” is used as a teaching experience for drivers.

Officers stop motorists who would normally have been issued written warning tickets and give them a free meal instead.

Infractions like driving with an obstructed mirror, or minor speeding are the perfect target for “Turkey, no Ticket”.