Thief steals money from elderly man at cash point in West Sussex

Sussex Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment a thief “brazenly” robbed an elderly man at a cash point.

Michael Hooper can be seen asking the man for money outside Sainsbury’s before he “pushed him and snatched the cash.”

Hooper was then, at a later date, caught on camera stealing a bottle of whisky from an off-license.

He returned just over an hour later brandishing two Stanley knives as he stole another two bottles of alcohol.

Hooper pleaded guilty to all five offences in court and was sentenced to a total of 44 months’ imprisonment.

