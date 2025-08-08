Pair of rare tiger cubs born at Merseyside safari park for the first time in 30 years

Two rare tiger cubs have been born at Knowsley Safari park in Merseyside.

Footage shared by the zoo on Friday (8 August) shows the pair of cubs playing beside their mother Yuki, a five-year-old Amur tiger.

Yuki, who is part of a global breeding programme, gave birth to the pair on 29 July. They are the first Amur tiger cubs to be born at Knowsley Safari since 1996.

Keepers looking after the new arrivals say they will not know the sex of the cubs until their eight-week health check.

Animal Team Manager Pete Johnson said that he is “over the moon” and said their birth marks “an important step forward” in conservation efforts to protect the endangered species.