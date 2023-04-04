TikTok fined £12.7 million for breaching ‘a number of data protection laws’

TikTok has received a £12.7 million fine from UK regulators following “a number of breaches of data protection law”.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced the penalty on Tuesday 4 April, confirming the app had been “failing to use children’s personal data lawfully”.

“UK data protection law says that organisations that use personal data when offering information society services to children under 13 must have consent from their parents or carers,” UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

“TikTok failed to do that.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.