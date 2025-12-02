A right-wing podcast host has hit out at the Transport Secretary over his calls for people to dress nicer for plane travel.

Tim Dillon, a prominent voice in the so-called ‘manosphere’ which helped power Trump to victory in 2024, hit out at Sean Duffy over his request for people to improve their look as part of a ‘civility’ push among air passengers.

“I’m sick of people in government going, ‘Well, the golden age of travel starts with you. Dress up. Be courteous,’” Dillon said. “Hey, Sean. No one has any money. No one has any goddamn money, you fool.”