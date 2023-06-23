Titanic submarine: What happened to OceanGate’s Titan submersible?

The five crew members on board the missing Titan submersible died in a “catastrophic implosion”, the US Coast Guard has confirmed.

Oceangate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French adventurer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were on a dive to the Titanic shipwreck when the vessel lost communication with its support ship on Sunday 18 June.

A frantic search for the missing submersible unfolded over the course of four days, before news of the “catastrophic implosion” was confirmed on Thursday.

With the tragedy dominating the headlines, The Independent takes a look at what happened to OceanGate’s Titan submersible.