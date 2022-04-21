Family, friends, and fans paid tribute to The Wanted star Tom Parker as his funeral took place in Petts Wood, south London, on Wednesday (20 April).

Parker died in March at the age of 33 after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The singer's coffin was carried by his bandmates as his family and friends followed behind.

His widow Kelsey invited fans to line the streets of Petts Wood as the funeral procession took place.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.