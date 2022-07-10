Tom Tugendhat wants to ‘move on’ from trans debate

Tom Tugendhat said we need to "move on" after being asked if he believes "trans women are women and trans men and men" during a leadership campaign interview.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the Conservative backbencher said: "It is one of those debates that demonstrates why we need to move on because it's really easy to make division where we need unity.”

Adding: "We must never take away what it means to be a biological woman, but we must respect people who are in a different gender identity.”

