‘Most violent volcano eruption ever captured on satellite’ as Tonga issues tsunami alert

A tsunami alert has been issued in Tonga after an underwater volcano erupted.

Satellite footage captures the latest spectacular eruption from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewing a fierce ash cloud rising up to 12-miles into the air.

The three-mile wild cloud, consisting of steam, gas and ash filled the air in what is being dubbed "one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite".

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for the entirety of the Pacific nation.

