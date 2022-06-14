Michael Jackson's children paid tribute to their late father at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday night (12 June).

Introducing MJ: The Musical as a nominee, Prince explained his father's love for musicals, both on the screen and on the stage.

“A lot of people think our dad, Michael Jackson, change popular music forever and who are we to disagree?” he said.

“But what people may not know, is that he loved musicals, on screen and on the stage.”

