Watch as former UK prime minister Tony Blair discusses the consequences of the US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan in a speech at the defence and security think tank the Royal United Services Institute.

Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, will provide his views on the ‘endless wars’ narrative, the current forces of change in the Middle East and the UK role in a values-based Western foreign and security policy.

He will also reflect on 9/11 as the world marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.