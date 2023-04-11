Good Friday Agreement should be kept under review, says Tony Blair

The Good Friday Agreement should be kept under review, Sir Tony Blair has said.

In 1998, the then-UK prime minister and then-Irish prime minister (Taoiseach) Bertie Ahern signed the historic peace deal which largely ended the Troubles.

Around 3,532 people - mostly civilians - died in the 30 year conflict.

The agreement established a power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland, which has since collapsed due to further disagreements with the DUP over Brexit.

Sir Tony’s comments came after a small crowd threw petrol bombs and other missiles at a police Land Rover during a parade by dissident republicans Creggan, Derry, on Monday (10 April).

