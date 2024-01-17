Sir Tony Lloyd: Keir Starmer pays tribute to Rochdale MP who died age 73

Keir Starmer paid tribute to RochdaleMP Sir Tony Lloyd, who passed on Wednesday 17 January, aged 73.

The Labour MP for Rochdale, “died peacefully” at home on Wednesday morning, his family said.

The veteran MP had an untreatable form of leukaemia, and had been treated for blood cancer and received chemotherapy.

“We are all deeply saddned at the loss of Tony. I spoke to him last Thursday when he left hospital for the last time to spend as much as he could with his family, and was able to pass on to him our thoughts, our respect, our affection for him,” the Labour leader said.