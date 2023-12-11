Watch ‘tornado’ sweep through Irish village destroying homes and cars in its path

Homes and cars in an Irish village have been seriously damaged after a possible tornado hit the area.

Emergency services were called to Leitrim Village on Sunday afternoon (10 December) after high winds flattened trees, ripped a roof off a building, and left debris scattered on a street.

Met Eireann meteorologist Liz Walsh said reports of a tornado in the area were “possibly correct” or “certainly some very high winds associated with the thunderstorm”.

A witness to the possible tornado said his Jeep was pelted with debris as he drove through the storm.