‘Money not there’ for Tory manifesto pledges, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said “the money’s not there” for the Conservative Party’s flagship manifesto pledge to cut national insurance by a further 2p.

Asked whether his party, if elected, would match the promise, the Labour leader told broadcasters on a visit to a school in Middlesbrough: “The money’s not there for the Tories’ desperation. And what they’re producing is a recipe for five more years of chaos.

“I think that’s why it’s so important that we see this election as a choice, because we can’t go on like this.”