Penny Mordaunt mocks criticism of her work ethic as she returns to the Commons

Penny Mordaunt hit back at comments made about her work ethic as she returned to the House of Commons after being eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest.

After Dame Andrea Leadsom praised Ms Mordaunt’s campaign, the trade minister addressed criticism from her boss, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who said: “There have been a number of times [Ms Mordaunt] hasn’t been available, which would have been useful, and other ministers have picked up the pieces.”

Ms Mordaunt said: “I am sort of amazed to find myself here this morning given my reported work ethic.”

