Tory MP says rich Qataris are the ‘right’ immigrants, not refugees ‘in rubber boats’

A conservative MP has clarified what he believes is the “right” and “wrong” kind of immigrant.

Bill Wiggin has demanded rich Qatari immigrats have easier access to the UK, stating they are the “right people”.

He also wants a crackdown on refugees who are fleeing war-torn countries and arriving in “rubber boats”.

Speaking to Boris Johnson, he said: ““The only people who are turning up, turn up in rubber boats.

“Why can’t we get the right people through our immigration systems instead of the wrong ones?”

