Tottenham Court Road sealed off as police investigate deadly crash

Tottenham Court Road has been sealed off after a moped being chased by police crashed into a taxi, killing the rider.

A passenger on the moped also sustained non life-threatening injuries and was arrested after being found with a machete, police said.

Footage shows the usually busy West End road sealed off to traffic, with emergency vehicles parked along it.

The crash happened at around 6:45am on 25 September.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the moped failed to stop and was followed into Tottenham Court Road. A short time later, the moped collided with a taxi and street furniture on Tottenham Court Road, near to Warren Street tube station.