Mick Lynch has called the government’s proposed anti-strike legislation an “attack on human rights and civil liberties”.

The RMT boss added that free trade unions are an important part of “a free society” and said the Tories have “lost the argument” on issues of how public services are funded and how public sector workers are treated.

“What this is, is an attack on human rights and civil liberties,” Mr Lynch said.

“It’s most important in a free society that we have free trade unions.”

