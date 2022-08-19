Grant Shapps has said the government would have to make “compulsory modernisations” if no agreement was found between the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and the Railway Network.

Speaking to Sky News, the transport secretary said: “We will have to move to what is called a section 188, it is a process of actually requiring these changes to go into place so it becomes mandated.”

Mr Shapps comments come after RMT's boss Mick Lynch accused him of blocking a pay deal to be reached.