Pedestrians in near miss with train at level crossing after jumping locked barriers

CCTV footage shows two people involved in a near-miss with a fast train after climbing around locked gates at a level crossing.

The incident happened in April 2023 in Elsenham, Essex.

Network Rail released the footage as part of a level crossing safety campaign, alongside the mother of a teenager who was killed at the same crossing.

Olivia Bazlinton, 14, and Charlotte Thompson, 13, were both hit and killed by a train on 3 December 2005.

Having watched the footage, Tina Hughes, Olivia’s mother, said she was “horrified” by the actions of the two adults.

“I went cold and [had] goosebumps and was very, very angry because these weren’t children, they weren’t making a mistake,” she said.