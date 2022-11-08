Former president Donald Trump on Monday ended an hours-long rally for Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance without announcing a presidential run.

The twice-impeached ex-president failed to declare his candidacy for a presidential election despite allies and confidantes spending most of the day stoking rumours and hyping a possible 2024 announcement from Mr Trump, the day before midterms.

Mr Trump ended his appearance at Dayton International Airport without making any statement about his intentions for the 2024 election, instead telling the crowd he would make a "big announcement" at Mar-a-Lago on 15 November.

