Trump addresses assassination attempt on campaign trail: ‘I shouldn’t be here’

Donald Trump addressed his assassination attempt while on the campaign trail with JD Vance in Michigan on Saturday, 20 July.

“I shouldn’t be here,” the former president said. “Maybe JD or somebody else would be here but I shouldn’t be here right now. Something very special happened, let’s face it.”

Trump went on to thank the hospital that treated him.

Saturday’s rally was his first since the Pennsylvania rally where one person was killed and multiple people were injured.