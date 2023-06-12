Donald Trump departs Bedminster ahead of Miami arraignment

Watch the moment former GOP president Donald Trump departs Bedminster for Florida ahead of his arraignment.

The former GOP president is set to travel to Miami on Monday, 12 June, ahead of his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

He is due to appear in Miami federal court on Tuesday, following the unsealing of his indictment on Friday.

Prosecutors are expected to charge Mr Trump with willful retention of national defence secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents in a federal investigation and making false statements.