Trump refuses to answer if he’s authorized the CIA to ‘take out’ Venezuelan leader

President Donald Trump refused to answer whether he has authorized the CIA to ‘take out’ Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, calling the question “ridiculous.”

The president acknowledged during a press conference Wednesday (15 October) that he has given the CIA the green light to conduct covert action in Venezuela, saying the country has, “emptied their prisons into the United States.”

“Does the CIA have authority to take out Maduro?” a reporter asked.

“ Oh, I don't want to answer a question like that,” Trump responded. “That's a ridiculous question for me to be given.”