Trump blasted “sick” critics who question his cognitive skills in his final rally in Michigan

The former US President told the crowd he had done over 900 rallies and hardly made a mistake, as he took aim at Kamala Harris for using a teleprompter.

Speaking on election eve (4 November), Trump said: “Don’t you like a president that doesn’t need to use a teleprompter? Isn’t that something refreshing?

“900 rallies I’ve done, rarely do they ever catch me making a mistake, then if I say it wrong they say ‘he’s cognitively impaired’. I will let you know when that time happens.”

He then labeled those who criticize him as “sick”.