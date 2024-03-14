Trump repeats claim that Hillary Clinton used acid to delete emails

Donald Trump once again repeated his unsupported claim that Hillary Clinton used “all sorts of acid testing and everything else” to delete emails that were stored on her work server.

The former president made the issue central to the 2016 presidential election, which saw him beat his Democratic rival and former US secretary of state to the White House.

Eight years later, Mr Trump repeated the claims during an interview with Newsmax.

“What she did was unbelievable, and nothing happens to her,” Mr Trump said this week.

After a years-long FBI investigation, it was determined that Ms Clinton’s server did not contain any information or emails that were clearly marked classified.