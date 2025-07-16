Trump says ‘only bad people’ want to keep ‘boring’ Epstein case going

Donald Trump has said that he doesn’t understand why people are so interested in the “boring” crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to reporters after disembarking Air Force One (15 July), the US president said he cannot comprehend “what the interest or what the fascination is”, adding that “all the credible information has been given”.

He said: “I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It's pretty boring stuff.”

Mr Trump added: “I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”

Trump’s comments come after the White House declared that no Epstein client list exists and ruled his death a suicide.