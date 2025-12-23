Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has said he "regrets the politicisation" of the Bondi Beach terror attack amid rising tensions in parliament.

“This is not a time for people to look for political product differentiation for the sake of it, and I'll continue to argue for unity,” Albanese said during a press briefing on Tuesday (23 December).

The comments follow a personal attack from leader of the opposition Sussan Ley, who targeted foreign affairs minister Penny Wong’s response to the tragedy.

“I haven’t seen Penny Wong shed a single tear,” Ley told reporters on Monday, claiming the government’s reaction was insufficient.

The opposition’s criticism came as pressure mounted on the prime minister to establish a royal commission into the attack.