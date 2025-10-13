Benjamin Netanyahu said he had nominated Donald Trump as the first non-Israeli person to receive the Israel Prize, the country’s most prestigious civilian award, as the US president prepared to address the Knesset on Monday, 13 October.

The Israeli prime minister told Mr Trump: “Our highest award to our greatest friend.

“When others were weak, you were strong... Thank you for paving a path to peace.”

It comes after Mr Trump missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize. Since his first term in office, Trump has never shied away from his ambition to secure the Prize, and had hoped his role in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement could finally secure him the highly coveted award.