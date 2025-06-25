Did Trump leak Israeli intelligence again? Sam Kiley explains

For a second time, Donald Trump appears to have disclosed top-secret intelligence on allied operations in enemy territory.

The US president twice appeared to suggest at the Nato summit in the Hague that Israel had agents on the ground in Iran assessing the damage done by America.

Intelligence assessments were leaked to the New York Times and CNN that cast doubt on his claim to have “obliterated” the nuclear programme.

Sam Kiley breaks down how Mr Trump used the most sensitive work of an allied nation to bolster his claims.