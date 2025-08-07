Donald Trump blasted the Epstein Files as ‘total bulls***’ after a reporter asked about rumors of a secret strategy meeting planned by JD Vance.

The Vice President was reportedly set to host top administration officials at his home in order to discuss the release the Department of Justice's interview with Ghislaine Maxwell.

However, when the President and JD Vance appeared before the press on 6 August 2025 and were asked if these rumors were true, Vance insisted these reports were "fake news".

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentenced for trafficking young girls to now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s former lawyer Todd Blanche, who is now at the DOJ, recently interviewed her and she has subsequently been moved to a lower security prison.