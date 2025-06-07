Donald Trump has called Kilmar Abrego Garcia a “bad guy” and backed the decision to return him to the US to face criminal charges.

Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported to El Salvador nearly three months ago under the Trump administration. He was returned to the US on Friday (6 June) and charged with trafficking migrants into the country.

The charges relate to a 2022 traffic stop, during which the Tennessee Highway Patrol suspected him of human trafficking.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said: “By bringing him back, you show how bad he is.”

“He’s a bad guy,” he added.