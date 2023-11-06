Trump’s lawyer attacks ‘unhinged’ New York judge in civil fraud trial

Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba accused Judge Arthur Engoron of being "unhinged" and claimed he slammed a table in court during a civil fraud trial on Monday, 6 November.

Outside the courtroom, the lawyer told reporters Judge Engoron "yelled" at her and told her to "sit down".

The Independent has been inside the court throughout Mr Trump's testimony and did not witness such behaviour from the judge as described by Ms Habba.

The former US president was warned by Judge Engoron for rambling answers to questions, and his attorney Christopher Kise was told to control him.