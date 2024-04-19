Police cordon park after man sets himself on fire outside Trump courthouse

Police gathered outside Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York after a man set himself on fire close to the courthouse on Friday, 19 April.

The trial was breaking for lunch when the man self-immolated outside the New York Criminal Courthouse.

The individual, who has not been identified, poured a liquid on themselves in the park across the street and set himself on fire.

A full panel of 18 jurors who will ultimately decide the former president's fate had just been sworn in.

Mr Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.