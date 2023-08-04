Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has spoken out about Melania Trump’s absence during her husband’s three arraignments.

Speaking on CNN, Grisham said Melania’s absence shows she is “too busy” to attend court with her husband and that it is “his issue”.

Grisham said: “She is saying in her mind that this is his issue, he can deal with it. He doesn’t need me there to prop him up, I am too busy to go with him. That is who she is. She will show up by his side when wants to and when she is perfectly ready.”