Trump claims Ireland suffers housing crisis because ‘they’re doing so well’

Donald Trump claimed Ireland's housing crisis has arisen because the country is “doing so well” in a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the White House on Wednesday, 12 March.

During the bilateral meeting, the US president was asked what Ireland had to do to build thousands more homes a year.

"They’re doing so well, they can’t produce houses fast enough. That’s a good problem, not a bad problem," Mr Trump claimed.

The Irish government has been criticised for the General Election campaign that 40,000 new homes would be delivered in 2024.

Mr Martin previously said the government was "extremely disappointed" that the actual number of homes delivered was lower than the official target of 33,000.