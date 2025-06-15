Watch: Trump calls US ‘hottest country in the world’ during military parade speech

Donald Trump called the United States ‘the hottest country in the world’ during his military parade speech.

The president celebrated his 79th birthday by attending the Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C., on Saturday (14 June).

Trump listed off accomplishments of the military branch over history, lauding the bravery and sacrifice of past service members.

“Thanks to their extraordinary service and devotion, 250 years later, America stands tall,” the president declared. “America stands proud, and America stands free. We’re the hottest country in the world right now.”

Trump then promised that the U.S. will “ soon be greater and stronger than ever before.”