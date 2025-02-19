Watch: Six key moments from Trump and Musk’s Fox News interview

Donald Trump and Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity broadcast on Tuesday, 18 February.

The US president and the billionaire covered the Republican's settlement with Twitter, now known as X — a platform Mr Musk now owns — in a pre-recorded conversation.

In other distinctive moments, Mr Musk claimed two Nasa astronauts currently stuck in space had been left there by Joe Biden's administration “for political purposes" and claims his acquaintances suffer from "Trump derangement syndrome."

Here are key moments from the discussion.