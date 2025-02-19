Musk claims Nasa astronauts are stuck in space because of Biden

Elon Musk claimed two Nasa astronauts currently stuck in space had been left there by Joe Biden's administration “for political purposes" during a joint interview with Donald Trump conducted by Sean Hannity broadcast on Fox News on Tuesday (18 February).

SpaceX, founded and owned by the billionaire, has been contracted to bring Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore home. Musk said rescue attempts would be made in less than a month.

He and Mr Trump did not explain what political advantage they thought the former president might have been seeking by leaving astronauts stranded in space.