JD Vance’s wedding anniversary takes backseat to Trump birthday and military parade

JD Vance mentioned that it was his wedding anniversary at the end of his speech during Donald Trump’s military parade that coincided with the president’s 79th birthday on Saturday, 15 June.

The vice president spoke after the procession dedicated to celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C, a rare display of the strength of the military on full view with tanks, aircrafts, and soldiers walking through the nation’s capital for all to see.

At the same time, protesters around the country gathered in major cities to oppose Trump’s controversial use of his executive power.

Addressing Second Lady Usha Vance, Mr Vance said: “ I would get in trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary.”