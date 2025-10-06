Pete Hegseth hints at Oval Office clash with Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth said he was shouted at the last time he was in the Oval Office with Donald Trump.

In a quick question-and-answer segment with Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Sunday (5 October), the Defense Secretary was asked who was the last person to yell at him.

Mr Hegseth responded with a laugh: "Last time I was in the Oval Office.

“President Trump’s the boss. He sets the tone. If you don’t get it done, he’ll let you know about it. So, that’s probably it," he added, without confirming what it was that prompted the president to yell.