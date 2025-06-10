Trump praises response to LA protests after deploying 4,000 National Guard troops

Donald Trump has lauded his administration’s response to growing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

“Thank God, we sent out some wonderful National Guard. They really helped,” the US president said.

The Trump administration has deployed 4,000 National Guard troops to assist 700 Marines in battling the protests against his immigration policies in Los Angeles, California.

Commending the troops, the president said: “They’ve done a fantastic job.”

The federal deployment comes amid escalating demonstrations against his immigration policies.

"We’ll see what happens,” Mr Trump said. “We’re headed in the right direction."